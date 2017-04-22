Author of Eze Goes To School, Onuora Nzekwu Dies

The author of the popular novel, Onuora Nzekwu, ‘Eze Goes to School’ died by 4.30p.m. on Friday in his home in Onitsha, Anambra, the family confirms on Saturday.

Nzekwu, who was also the founding General Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), died at 89.

He served as General Manager of NAN from 1979 to 1985. Nzekwu wrote Troubled Dust, a novel that recounts the experiences of the civil war.

