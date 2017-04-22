Gov. Udom Emmanuel Condoles the people of Cross River State

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel mourns with Governor Ben Ayade and people of Cross River State over the tragic incident that killed about 30 promising youth while watching a football match in a viewing centre in Calabar last Thursday Evening.

While ruminating over this sudden and painful loss of our brothers, Governor Emmanuel; on behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom State, prays for God to give his Cross River State counterpart the fortitude to overcome the impact of this tragic event.

A statement from the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh said Governor Udom Emmanuel commends Gov. Ben Ayade for the proactive steps taken to unravel the cause of the incident and the assistance extended to the bereaved families.

The Commissioner also added that Governor Emmanuel will lead a delegation of the executive council of Akwa Ibom State on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Cross River State.

Mr. Charles Udoh

Commissioner for Information and Strategy