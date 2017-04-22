Governor Udom approves payment of backlogs of arrears of promotions and gratuities.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan has hinted that State government has approved payment of backlogs of arrears of promotions and gratuities, to be carried out in batches.

The Commissioner made this known while interacting with the labour union leaders under the auspices of the Unified Labour Movement who called on him.

