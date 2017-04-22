Respite as Akwa Ibom Govt takes over abandoned NDDC roads

By Henshaw Nyong

Akwa Ibom State government says it cannot fold its hands and watch economic and social activities being crippled again due to an abandoned 7km road with bridge awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akpabom and three other villages in Onna Local Government Area.

To match words with action and as well ameliorate the untold hardship faced by the communities, the Udom Emmanuel led government in Akwa Ibom has taken over the project which was abandoned at its incipience stage.

When on Thursday, a fact finding team of newsmen visited the road which cuts across Akpabom, Ukpanah, Ikwe and Ikot Akpatek villages in Onna LGA, it was observed that the new contractors, BJCC, had commenced work on the abandoned NDDC road even as they assured newsmen that the job would be completed and handover to the people.

A youth leader, Inyangete Okon who spoke with our team said members of the community have been subjected to untold hardship and penury due to the abandoned road project.

Okon, expressed the appreciation of his people over the “actions taken by Governor Emmanuel in recent times to massively develop the State and make it a cynosure of all eyes”