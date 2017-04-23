Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017 Casting Call For Models

MODEL CASTING CALL FOR AFRICA FASHION WEEK NIGERIA 2017.

DATE; FRIDAY 28TH APRIL 2017 TIME; 10AM VENUE; THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCIETY SKILLS CENTRE LEKKI BY FEMI OKUNU ESTATE, JAKANDE FIRST GATE, LEKKI EXPRESSWAY, LAGOS FEMALE: MIN. 5.9′ – WEAR BLACK LEGGINGS & VEST TOP, HEELS MIN 3” (NO WEDGE HEELS) MALE: MIN. 6FT – WEAR JEANS, T-SHIRT & SHOES BRING: HEADSHOT PHOTO WITH MEASUREMENTS ATTACHED TO LEAVE BEHIND

For Enquiries Email: info@africafashionweeknigeria.com

