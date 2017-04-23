DSS raids PenCom, summons ex-DG

The operatives of the Department of State Service has raided the office of National Pension Commission (PenCom) in Abuja, following the refusal of the former Director General of the commission, Mrs Chinelo Anohu- Amazu, to hand over to her successor,after her sacking on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to reports, the ex-PenCom DG was still passing out instructions as of Friday despite her sacking.

Daily Times reports that when the DSS operatives visited the PenCom office today, Anohu-Amazu evaded arrest and went into hiding.

However, the DSS had ordered that she left its office on Monday.

