Lagos State University Students’ Union To Hold Inter Varsity Debate Competition

This is to inform the general public that the 27th Executive-In-Council of the Lagos State University Students’ Union, in its vision to deepen excellence and groundbreaking feats, has perfected plans to hold an Inter-Varsity Debate Competition

The debate competition, which is the maiden edition, will create a platform for several universities across Nigeria to vie for prizes in public speaking and oratorical debating, respectively.

Imperatively, the theme of the competition is – Charting Sustainable Development in Nigeria: the Youth Agenda and the competition is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 6th to Thursday, 8th June 2017 at Lagos State University.

It is equally important to note that : preparations for this edutainment event is on top gear and we humbly urge the general public to fully support the Students’ Union of Lagos State University in its quest to make history.

Thanks.

We are LASU, We are Proud!

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.