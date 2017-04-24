Emir of Kano ‘investigated for corruption’

One of Nigeria’s most powerful Muslim leaders, the Emir of Kano, is being investigated for alleged corruption, an official has said.

Muhammad Sanusi was being investigated by the anti-corruption agency in northern Kano state – his seat of power – following several complaints of money being misappropriated, agency head Muhyi Magaji, told the BBC.

He did not give further details, but said that senior officials of the emir’s palace have been summoned for questioning.

The flamboyant Mr Sanusi – who is the former central bank governor – has not yet commented on the allegations.

If he were to be charged and convicted, he could be deposed as emir.

Mr Sanusi is an outspoken and influential figure in Nigeria who was appointed the Emir of Kano in 2014.

He had earlier been sacked as central bank chief by then-President Goodluck Jonathan after he accused the government of mismanaging billions of dollars.

He continued to court controversy even after his coronation as emir.

He criticised the Kano government, taking a $2bn (£1.5bn) loan from China to finance a rail project.

But investigators say the current probe is not political, and they have evidence of financial misconduct against the emir.

