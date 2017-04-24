Newcastle back to Premier League

Rafael Benitez succeeded in his gamble of staying on as manager as he steered Newcastle United straight back up to the Premier League

Rafael Benitez succeeded in his gamble of staying on as manager as he steered Newcastle United straight back up to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Preston on Monday.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss stayed on after they were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and even though Newcastle stumbled of late, the victory over Preston guaranteed a top two finish.

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.