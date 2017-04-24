Nigeria’s Economy to Grow by 2.6% in 2017 – World Bank

The World Bank has stipulated in its Economic Growth Analysis, termed Africa’s Pulse, that Nigeria “showing signs of quick recovery” and it projected the country’s growth rate at 2.6 percent in 2017.

According to the growth analysis report,

“Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola, the continent’s largest economies, are seeing a rebound from the sharp slowdown in 2016, but the recovery has been slow due to insufficient adjustment to low commodity prices and policy uncertainty.”

“Furthermore, several oil exporters in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community are facing economic difficulties.”

On the contrary, the IMF has insisted that Nigeria’s economic recovery would only be feasible, if it further carried out more reforms, including devaluation of its currency, the naira, with government selling off its interest in key national assets of which NLNG tops the list.

The World Bank has however further asserted that the recovery remained weak, with growth expected to rise only slightly above population growth, noting that more efforts should be made to boost employment and reduce poverty.

