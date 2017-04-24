South Sudan accused of abducting rivals in Nairobi

Human Rights Watch says it is concerned about two South Sudanese men, an activist and a rebel official, who disappeared in the Kenyan capital Nairobi three months ago.

The campaign group says it is believed Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idris were abducted by or at the request of South Sudanese officials and taken illegally to South Sudan.

Human Rights Watch says credible sources told it the two men were being held at a national security building in the South Sudanese capital Juba two days after their disappearance.

The South Sudanese authorities have denied that the men are in their custody.

3 months, 90 days without news of #SouthSudan's Samuel #FreeDong and Aggrey Idris. Govt must reveal their fate. https://t.co/NuCfXM3D2T — Jonathan Pedneault (@j_pedneault) April 24, 2017

