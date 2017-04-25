There is no denying these pictures are good, however what turns them from good to amazing is our beautiful US based Sudanese star Kim Nyakim who we believe to be one of the most amazing look models in the US at the moment.

Most of you may recall a while back we posted her head-shot from this series which also went viral on our Facebook page, well now here is the most we have gathered from this editorial by Tolulupe Berry. Enjoy below.

