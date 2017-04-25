Local Govt system has collapsed in Akwa Ibom – APC leader

The Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Prince Sunny Elijah Akpan, has bemoaned the parlous state of local governments in the state, saying that the third tier of government has collapsed.

He spoke on Saturday in Odot, Nsit Atai, during the defection of hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 10 wards of the area to the APC.

Prince Akpan said the local government system was unable to function and perform because of financial strangulation from the state. He stated that the situation was so bad that chairmen and members of local government transition committees were paid peanuts by the State Government in contrast to what obtained in the past. Prince Akpan expressed belief that APC would sweep the 2019 elections, noting that election rigging that aided PDP’s victories in the past was now a thing of the past. He called on all eligible but unregistered voters in Nsit Atai to take advantage of the upcoming voter registration exercise to be able to exercise their franchise in future elections. Receiving the defectors, the APC State Deputy Chairman, Obong Emmanuel Udo, commended Prince Akpan for accelerating the growth of APC in Nsit Atai since his entry into the party and promised the new members inclusion and equal rights in the party. He also assured the APC female members in Nsit Atai that the women empowerment programme of the Federal Government would soon materialize. The APC chapter chairman, Rev. Akaninyene Noah, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented number of appointment of Akwa Ibom politicians into prominent positions and declared that APC’s victory in the 2019 elections at all levels was certain. Mr. Johnny Johnny and Prince Ime Jacob, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they jumped ship from PDP because it was clear that the party was heading for a ship wreck and eulogized Prince Akpan as the most compassionate political leader in Nsit Atai. Others who spoke at the occasion were Elder Bassey Okon, a state officer of APC from Nsit Atai, Elder Benjamin Okon Ben, Nsit Atai chapter secretary, Mrs. Eno Edet, chapter women leader, Sunday Akpan, chapter youth leader, and Evangelist Ufot Frank, a party stalwart.

