Nigeria’s 4x400m team qualify for London 2017

After finishing 7th at the IAAF World Relays in Nassau, the Bahamas on Sunday, the Nigerian women’s 4x400m relay team have qualified for the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

However, Nigeria did not compete in the B Final of the women’s 4x100m after the athletes did not show up for the event on Sunday night.

The country’s other opponents in the event, Canada were disqualified, while the British Virgin Islands did not finish the race. Only Ecuador secured an automatic slot to London after joining the six finishers in the A Final.

The team struggled to make an impact at the World Relays after having a depleted team at the championships. The country failed to defend the women’s 4x200m relays gold it won two years ago and could also not win a medal in the women’s 4x400m, where Nigeria won a bronze medal in 2015.

Home-based athletes like Sade Abugan, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Omolara Omotosho, Praise Idamadudu and Peace Uko were initially listed on the team but they were dropped on the eve of the competition.

Also, Blessing Okagbare, who was expected to lead the squad to Nassau, was absent at the two-day event, where the USA emerged overall winners.

Only six athletes – Patience George, Ugonna Ndu, Jennifer Madu, Margaret Bamgbose, Jennifer Edobi and Lindsay Lindley – represented the country in the Bahamas.

The country was listed to participate in only three events – the women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m – but the six athletes were stretched beyond their abilities and eventually had to drop out of the 4x100m finals on Sunday night.

On the first day of the event, George and Ndu both ran in the heat and final of the women’s 4x200m, and also the heat of 4x400m.Nigeria placed 5th in the final of the 4x200m.

PunchNG

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.