US ambassador spends two days in Nigerian ‘jungle’

W. Stuart Symington, US ambassador to Nigeria, spent two days in the rain forests of Obudu Mountains and the Drill Ranch on the Afi Mountains in Cross River state between April 22 and 23.

Symington said his trip to Cross River is aimed at enhancing US-Nigeria partnership in working to promote conservation efforts, tourism, and economic development.

Speaking to government officials and environmental leaders from non-government organisations (NGOs) at an event to commemorate the world earth, the ambassador said his country is working to support Nigeria’s environmental conservative efforts.

“Today is a day to honour all those Nigerians, and every group, working to secure the natural wonders of Nigeria’s heritage,” he said.

“Since I arrived in Nigeria I have come to appreciate deeply Nigeria’s abundant and unique flora, fauna, and landscape.

“The challenge of managing the natural beauty and diversity of Nigeria is not the test of one generation of Nigerians, but the test of all generations. We are working with Nigerians to support their efforts.”

TheCable

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.