I Will Sue Tuface Soon – Blackface

It is common knowledge the feud between former band members, Blackface and Tuface where the former has severally accused the later of stealing his songs, especially “African Queen” which he insists he wrote.

Many have criticised Blackface, telling him to sue Tuface if he feels he has a case. It seems the former Plantashun Boys member is heeding their advise.

In a interview with Premium Times, Blackface, whose real name is Ahmedu Augustine, disclosed that he will take legal actions against ex-label mate, 2face for allegedly stealing his songs.

“Yes, I have; and my legal team is working on that, as that’s the best way to go. When I accused them, they lied and said its ‘unfortunate’. I said they took my song and then even said maybe my account was hacked.”

“Well, if you thought so why didn’t you pick up your phone and say “Yo black.. . What’s going on?’

“But, no they won’t because they wanted to steal it and it backfired, and they trying to act ‘holy’ so they make flimsy excuses. 2face and his manager planned all of that.”

“2face sang my song (Let Somebody Love You) and featured an American artiste, Bridget Kelly. His manager published it without my permission. Till today they haven’t deemed it fit to tell the world that they tried to assassinate my character in the media but that couldn’t be justice and they know.”

“So, the court is our only option as they keep avoiding meetings thinking that with time it will all fade off. But, they know not what tomorrow holds and neither do I.”

After Plantashun Boiz split in 2004, Blackface led a solo musical career. He released the hip-hop album Ghetto Child in 2004 collaborating with a number of artistes. He also recorded a full album for his crew, D Tribunal, called What We Are.

