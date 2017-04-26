The LG V30 might feature a curved display

LG is hoping that 2017 turns into a bang-up year for the company after the flop of the LG G5 in 2016. The LG G6 seems to be turning a lot of heads, despite using the Snapdragon 821 processor, but the LG V30 could be even more impressive.

We’ve already seen and heard rumors which claim the V30 could turn into LG’s flagship device, but there may be more in store for the device. A new report from The Investor claims that LG Display will be supplying curved OLED displays for the LG V30 and Xiaomi’s Mi Note 3.

LG Display is a subsidiary of the LG parent company but is looking to take on Samsung’s display subsidiary. The report states that production of the new display panels is set to start shortly, with shipments to begin in the first of half 2017.

These panels are said to be similar to those featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This could be huge for LG after it already changed the game with its new 18:9 display in the LG G6. However, if the LG V30 is set to be the company’s new flagship, it would make sense for LG to take on Samsung directly as the V30 would launch around the same time as the Galaxy Note 8.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this report and if you would snag the LG V30 if it came with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a new curved display.

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.