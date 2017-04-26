President Buhari Now to Work From Home – Lai Mohammed

While speaking to state house correspondents at the end of the meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Buhari’s absence, Minister of Information, says ‎President Muhammadu Buhari will now work from his residence at the presidential villa.

The preside, he said, needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his desk be brought to him at his official residence for treatment.

Buhari has not been making public appearances since he returned to the country after a 49-day medical vacation in the UK.