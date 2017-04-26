president Buhari sick absent at fec meeting again 

President Muhammadu Buhari was absent again today at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is being presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The cabinet had awaited the president’s arrival until the State House Chief of Protocols suddenly stepped in at 11.00am and whispered to Osinbajo.

A security officer had also stood anxiously behind the president’s official seat in expectation of Buhari’s attendance.

The Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa are scanty as only about 20 ministers were seated as of the time journalists were leaving.

Osinbajo kick-started the meeting with a call for the recitation of the national anthem as well as prayers by the Ministers of Education and Health, Adamu Adamu and Isaac Adewole respectively.

Immediately the meeting commenced, ministers were sighted curiously whispering.

A fortnight ago, Buhari was also absent at the weekly council meeting.

The meeting did not hold last week with the Presidency citing the Easter break.

The acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Habibat Lawan, is in attendance.

Lawan became acting SGF last Wednesday following the suspension of Babachir David Lawal who is being investigated for alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the development of the northeast.

