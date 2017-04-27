PDP, CLO attack Buhari over decision to work from home

The Peoples Democratic Party and Civil Liberties Organisation have criticised President Muhammdu Buhari’s decision to perform his official roles from home.

Buhari was absent from a meeting of the Federal Executive Council inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting. Buhari did not also attend the FEC meeting last week, with the Presidency attributing his absence to the Easter holiday.

Following the President’s absence from Wednesday’s meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Buhari was working from home.

In a statement, Mohammed said the President only decided to work from home on Wednesday, not that he had decided to work from home henceforth.

The minister said, “He (the President) wanted to rest today and he asked the VP to preside over today’s meeting.

“In addition, he also asked that all his files be taken home to him and he will be working from home today.’’

But the PDP kicked against the development, urging the Presidency to reveal Buhari’s health status.

Spokesman for the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated the party’s position in an interview with our one of our correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adeyeye said it was obvious that Mohammed did not know what to tell Nigerians following the third consecutive absence of the President from the weekly FEC meeting.

He said, “We have passed a stage whereby you dish out lies to Nigerians on a daily basis about the health status of the President.

“We had such and similar experience during the days of the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, when his health status was being manipulated by a cabal within the Presidency. We should be allowed to forget that era.

“President Buhari is human like any other person and is liable to fall sick as well.

“But he was elected to a public office and he is occupying a public office. He cannot therefore claim to be working behind the curtains.

“He is not allowed to work secretly because he was not elected to work secretly. FEC is statutory and he must preside over it.”

The CLO said it was conflicting that Buhari, who was reported to be resting at home, would attend to files on national issues.

The CLO President, Igho Akeregha, said the President should resign if his health could not sustain the pressure of work, adding that Nigerians would still respect him for his “ardent fight against corruption.”

He stated, “This is a fraudulent setup that the APC government is taking Nigerians through. The information minister said the President wanted to rest and asked the VP to stand in for him. At another time, the minister said the President had asked for files to be brought to him at home. Now what time does a man who wants to rest indeed have to start working on files?

“Why is the President continuously missing the very important Federal Executive Council meeting? The conclusion to all of these is that this is a butterfly regime that flies around and lies to Nigerians.

“Nigerians voted for change and these individuals, including Mr President, have shown that they are not ready to govern.

“The way out is that the President should resign and Nigerians will have a big place in history for him as a man who came and vehemently challenged corruption.

“But hanging around office and trying to protect the cabal is not good for the country. You cannot run a country in this manner.”

But All Progressives Congress governors say they are not worried about Buhari’s health yet.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai said this while responding to questions from reporters at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

El-Rufai spoke on behalf of the 20 APC governors, who attended a meeting with the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee.

