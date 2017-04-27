Scott Disick Reveals He Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him With a Lorraine Schwartz Ring, But They “Got Scared”

Scott Disick just spilled a major secret.

On this Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott talks to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about his trip to Aspen with Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids.

“A year or so ago I feel like there was a point where we didn’t even speak or see each other,” Scott says in the clip above. “So this feels good.”

Scott tells Kim and Khloe that he thinks “everything is going in the right direction” with Kourtney after their trip.

Kim then asks Scott, “I have a question, does Kourtney know that you got her a ring to propose?”

Scott tells her she does, and Khloe says they found it in Kourtney and Scott’s old townhouse. But that’s not the ring Kim is taking about, it’s a more recent ring.

“This was a really nice, cool Lorraine Schwartz ring and then he returned it,” Kim tells Khloe.Scott then explains that he thinks he “asked her to marry” him with the ring. “I don’t think we told anybody actually,” Scott says. “It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that and we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

Take a look at the clip above to see Scott talk about asking Kourtney to marry him and see if Kim thinks the couple could get back together

