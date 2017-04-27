SoRich2017 : All roads lead to Port Harcourt as Diva and Blogger ties nuptial knots

By Nelson NseAbasi

All roads lead to the Garden City of Port Harcourt this weekend, as sensational diva, Soty ties the knot with her blogger heartthrob Richard.

Soty (Sotonye Samuel Horsfall) is famous for her hit Single and debut album titled ‘Malaria’ which rocked the industry between 2007 and 2008. She is the younger sister to ex-beauty queen cum Nollywood actor Rotarian Mina Horsfall.

Richard Anyawata from Ikwerre in Rivers state, he is the president of Rivers State Bloggers Association and Owner of www.ukwubenda.com and Lyncann music Empire

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Elekahia Town Hall, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, 29th April 2017.

Celebrity guests expected includes Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2012, Queen Isabella Ayuk, former miss Commonwealth Africa,Miss Amaka Ugochi, former Face of Democracy, Jasmine Nkem Mbonu , reigning Face of Jasmine Africa Ursula Patrick, beauty Queens and Super model Joy Okhifo.

Also expected are Chief Hon Paworiso BJ Samuel HORSFALL, bride’s older brother, a former Governorship aspirant and 2 times commissioner in Rivers state. The Rotary club of Port Harcourt GRA members led by the President, Hon Arthur Kalagbor who is a former member of the Nigerian House of Reps.