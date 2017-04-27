Suspended SGF absent as Senate committee begins hearing

The suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, was conspicuously absent at the Nigerian Senate ad-hoc committee members begin an investigative hearing into the circumstances leading to his suspension.

The Committee, however, gave him until 12 noon to appear.

Details later…

