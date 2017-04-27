Two arrested with adulterated cooking oil in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it had arrested two persons with 42 Jerry cans of adulterated cooking oil.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

He said they were nabbed in Gamborun Ngala on their way to the Cameroon, through illegal routes.

“After checking the Jerry-cans, our personnel discovered that the cooking oil looked black and had offensive odour, which was suspect.

“They said they were delivering the consignment to an unknown destination in Fotocol, Chard and Kusiri, in Cameroon,” he said.

The commandant said the product would be handed over to NAFDAC and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for proper investigation.

(NAN)

