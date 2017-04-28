10 Of The Best Luxury Men’s Shoes For SS17

You can always tell a man by what’s on his feet’, or so says the cliché. While most of these old maxims are a load of old codswallop, this one still rings true today. So when looking to make an investment buy, it makes sense to opt for a decent pair of shoes. Big ticket purchases don’t have to be boring, mind. Picking a high-quality designer piece made from premium materials that justify the price tag is an easy way to elevate any look effortlessly and with longevity. To aid you in your quest for kicks worth handing over cash for, we’ve hand-picked eight luxury shoes from Style.com’s latest edit that’ll take any outfit from high street to high-end. Raf Simons Adidas X Raf Simons Spirit Buckle Trainers Athleisure’s relentless ruling of recent seasons shows no sign of waning, probably in part thanks to Raf Simons’ consistently ice-cold collaborations with Adidas that continue to set the pace on and off the track. Buy into the look at the source with these reimagined 1984 Spirit basketball kicks, which have been given a 2017 refit with the addition of a chunky, removable leather ankle strap. They also come complete with signature RS branding on one shoe and an Adidas logo on the other so you can split your loyalties across both teams. Priced £220. Click to buy.

Yeezy Season 4 Sand Combat Boots Love him or hate him, it’s hard to deny that Mr West makes some of the most desirable footwear around. Don’t believe us? Just take a took at the queues that line the streets on any launch day. Or your could skip the hassle and head online. These suede and nylon combat boots build on Season 3’s rugged approach, adding a chunky lug sole and extra-long laces that wrap around the ankle, while the earthy shade nods to SS17’s military trend. Priced £365. Click to buy.

Mulo Taupe Suede Holiday shoes need to tick a lot of boxes, not least practical, stylish and breathable. This makes espadrilles well placed to take the crown as the ultimate go-to. Mulo’s luxurious take on the beachside essential sees the classic style upgraded in premium suede and finished with linen trims instead of the traditional jute rope. Handmade on a Northampton-sourced Oxford last in Portugal, Brits abroad never looked so good. Priced £125. Click to buy.

Valentino Leather Derby Shoes Derbies are a less formal yet more versatile shoe than the Oxford – so it makes sense to invest in a pair when looking to spend a bit more on footwear. Valentino has added its signature twist to the classic silhouette for SS17, drawing on military themes while keeping the simplicity of the shape intact. Rendered in supple black leather, the contrast tan accents and single rockstud on the back is enough to step up any look. Priced £805. Click to buy.

Common Projects Achilles Super Low-Top Sneakers No contemporary wardrobe is complete without a pair of crisp white sneakers, and the pinnacle of them all is the Achilles model by New York-based Common Projects. Stripped back to basics, they are the ultimate emblem of fuss-free style. Crafted in Italy from soft Saffiano leather, the thick rubber sole and signature gold serial number are both present, while a brick red interior and underside adds a flash of unexpected colour. Priced £330. Click to buy.

Church’s Pembrey Suede Penny Loafers Loafers are a time-tested shortcut to nailing the Ivy League style popularised by Messrs Newman, Kennedy and Dean. These ‘Pembrey’ suede examples from Northampton-based Church’s have been proudly crafted in England from tactile chocolate brown suede with iconic penny slots and have been left unlined for an alternative to flip-flops that’s cool in more than one way. Priced £350. Click to buy.

Marni Bi-Colour Lace-Up Low-Top Sneakers The Italian way of dressing has always been something to admire, and it doesn’t come much more stylish than Marni’s smart take on Mediterranean weekendwear. These retro-tinged sneakers pack a contemporary twist with striking red nylon and navy blue suede uppers that’ll make a statement whether worn with slimline joggers or an unstructured suit. Priced £345. Click to buy.

Raf Simons x Adidas Matrix Spirit High-Top Trainers What did we say about setting the pace? The two giants of athleisure have hit a home-run again with these canvas high-tops that manage the impossible feat of being both on-trend and timeless. The simplicity of the all-white-everything palette and classic vulcanised thick rubber toe cap and sole mean you’ll be wearing these at every opportunity – a surefire cost-per-wear bargain. Priced £200. Click to buy.

Common Projects Suede Desert Boot In the words of Style.com’s buyers, desert boots are “anti-try-hard footwear” – and we’re inclined to agree. The once military style is just as relevant today as when they were invented almost seven decades ago, thanks to modern updates like these from Common Projects. Maintaining all the clean lines of the brand’s cult sneakers, a buttery-soft black suede upper sits atop a crepe rubber sole for ultimate versatility and comfort. March on. Priced £345. Click to buy.

Valentino Camouflage Print Canvas Boots When looking for an alternative to trainers, you’re often left with a solid block of colour that can weigh down an otherwise fresh look. Not so with these on-trend camo boots that’ll send any look up a rank. Crafted from breathable, flexible and durable canvas and finished with graphic soles, they have all the effortless cool of your favourite high-tops with a tougher edge. Priced £470. Click to buy.

