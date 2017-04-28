Katy Perry collaborates with Migos for ‘Bon Appétit’

‘Hope you’ve got some room, for the world’s best cherry pie’

Katy Perry has served up a tasty collaboration.

For the second track off her upcoming album, the Grammy-nominated singer has joined forces with the on-the-rise hip-hop group Migos for “Bon Appétit.”

The song comes almost three months after Perry debuted “Chained to the Rhythm,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday, it was announced she will be the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s season 42 finale.

Composed of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, the Atlanta-based Migos has seen their profile rise to new levels over the last few months. The first single off their hit album Culture, “Bad and Boujee,” became an internet sensation and topped the Billboard charts. The group also had a memorable cameo on the first season of fellow Georgia native Donald Glover’s Golden Globe-winning series Atlanta.

Listen to the track above, which is available for purchase on iTunes and to stream on Spotify.