Nsima Ekere: … Blackmail Versus Reality

By Torobong Ekpo

As shown on these pictures, it is glaring, desperation and hopelessness have lured some “media practitioners” to venture into gutter journalism.

This morning, some Local tabloids on their Banner headlines claimed that the Uyo residence of the former Deputy Governor of our dear state, Mr. Nsima Ekere has been locked up by AMCOM.

I may not know why people who by virtue of their profession supposed to be watchdog of the society could photo shop a building and deceive the teeming public. Journalism practice has turned sour as a result of these sets of people. Whether we call it politics or politricks, I think the Nigeria Union of Journalists needs to curb or totally eradicate these intruders before the public sees the profession as an all comer one. When a newspaper, which supposes to set an agenda, leads in propagating blackmail and character assassination… It is so so sad!

