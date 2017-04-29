Developer of Akwa Ibom State Website Threatens Shutdown over Debt

The developer of Akwa Ibom State Official Website www.akwaibomstate.gov.ng has threatened to shut down the site by 5pm today as a result of noncompliance with the payment as agreed with officials of the state government.

The Lagos based Akwa Ibom born IT genius, Raphael Martins says he has lost his chill, after waiting for 16 months for payment of a token proposed service fee of 2,000,000 (2 Million Naira) which has not been paid.

According to his story, which he narrated in an exclusive conversation with this reporter, he was contracted by Solomon Eyo, SA to Governor Udom Emmanuel on ICT to build a befitting website for the state. A project he embarked on in January 2016, but up till now, after over a year, a dime has not been paid, asides the regular weekly pay for update and management.

As we speak, all images on the site have been disabled and he said by 5pm today, the site will go down, as a showdown before the May 1st 2017 Workers Day Celebration.

Imagine a whole state website with no images or going offline.

Wonders shall never end.

Let’s wait till 5pm.

