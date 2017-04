I didn’t beat my Police orderly –Adamawa Assembly Speaker

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

The Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa, has denied reports that he physically assaulted one of the policemen attached to him who complained over non-payment of allowances.

Mijinyawa, in a statement Saturday signed by the Assembly Public Relations Officer, Yahaya Daji, described the story as “baseless, false, unfounded and malicious” aimed at denting the Speaker’s image.

Mijinyawa said that as a legislator, he has respect for the rule of law and would not carry out such dastardly act against anybody.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adamawa Police Command Public Relations officer, Mr. Othman Abubakar, had said that the police was investigating the matter.

Abubakar said there were allegations that the Speaker beat one of the policemen attached to him.

The spokesman, who did not give details, explained that the Yola Area Command of the Force was investigating the matter.

