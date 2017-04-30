Don’t undermine our economy, Obasanjo warns expatriates

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned foreigners and foreign companies doing business in Nigeria not to engage in sharp practices which could undermine the country’s economy.

He gave this warning on Saturday in Abeokuta at an interactive session with Indian Professionals’ Forum which held inside the marquee in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex.

The former president noted that it was uncharitable for foreigners or foreign companies to come into the country and began to engage in sharp practices which they would never venture into in their own countries.

He thus warned Indian professionals to monitor the activities of their nationals and their companies, and ensure they follow due process in all their undertakings.

Obasanjo said India and Nigeria had a robust relationship from pre-independence era.

He said, “India has tremendous impact on Nigeria becoming independent. The independence of India in 1947 did not lose its impact on Africa in general but Nigeria in particular.

“As the move for Nigeria’s independence also started in the 50s. “

