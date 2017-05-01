Akwa Ibom State Govt will meet obligation to workers- Udom Emmanuel

By Idongesit Akan

Gov Udom Emmanuel has pledged to meet government’s obligation to workers even as he advised the workers to be alive to their duties in the state civil service.

The governor made the pledge during the 2017 Nigeria Labour Congress/Trade Union Congress (NLC/TUC) thanksgiving service at Restoration Grace Assembly, Mkpoette Effanga Crescent, Uyo.

The governor, represented by the head of civil service, Mrs Ekereobong Akpan, charged workers to be diligent and committed to their duties, knowing that God would reward them accordingly.

Emmanuel restated the government’s commitment to partnering the workers through dialogue to move the state to a higher level.

The governor observed that Akwa Ibom in spite of the current recession in the country still lived up to its obligation of paying workers’ salaries and other entitlements due to them.

He appealed to all electorate and those eligible to vote this year to go out enmasse and get registered so that they would not be disenfranchised during voting.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly Mr Onofiok Luke, thanked God for the harmonious relationship between the union leaders and the government and prayed for God’s sustenance.

Luke, stressed that he was a product of labour, praying that God would help the workers to continue to be more committed to their duties, for them to eat the fruit of their labour and be blessed by Him.

The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Etim Ukpong, lauded the state governor for building industries and employing the teeming unemployed youths, men and women to work, thereby alleviating the burdens of poverty in recession.

Ukpong maintained that most states in the country cannot pay their workers’ salaries for months but here “we are enjoying regular payment of salaries through the grace of God.”

He explained that, “It is the grace of God that helped the joint union leaders and the governor to work together, disagree and agree without the next door neighbour hearing of it.”

Ukpong said the relationship has helped to solve some of their workers plights adding that soon his retired colleagues would received their gratuities and other benefits.

The state chairman of TUC, Comrade Akamba Awak, stated that the governor is a milk of kindness to the workers.

Awak stressed that the plight of the workers has been taken care of by the present administration because of the cordial relationship existing between them, thanking God and “the governor for being a listening leader.”

The high point of the occasion was the rendition of a thanksgiving song by the wives of the NLC/TUC leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had declared today public holiday to commemorate the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

The minister of interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) said on behalf of the Federal government in a statement at the weekend by the director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido.

He congratulated Nigerian workers for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite current challenges.

The minister urged them to continue to support the President “in his desire to fight corruption, ensure security of lives and property, and stabilize the economy through creation of jobs and diversification of the economy.”

Dambazau further urged the workers to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and remain productive for the growth and development of the country, particularly now that the government is embarking on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The minister wished all Nigerian workers a joyful and peaceful celebration, the statement added.

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.