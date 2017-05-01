Beyoncé Is a Pregnant Queen in Red Gown and Flower Crown at Mom’s Gala

Another day, another slay for Beyoncé.

The singer, who is pregnant with twins and in her third trimester, showcased her baby bump in a $1,395 long sleeve, skintight red silk plunging STELLO “Aurora” gown, paired with a flower crown, at her mom Tina Knowles Lawson‘s Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles Saturday.

The look marked a throwback to her pregnancy announcement photo from February, which showed her kneeling in lingerie on a floral display, and also brought to mind her now-iconic goddess-themed 2017 Grammys performance, in which she wore a golden crown and which also featured flowers onstage and appearances by her and Jay Z‘s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivyand her mother.

Beyoncé attended the gala with her husband and daughter and they avoided the red carpet and the press at the event. She posted a pics of herself in her outfit on her website Sunday morning.

Tina posed for photos on the red carpet with Beyoncé’s fellow former Destiny’s Child co-stars—Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. Bey’s mom was the stylist of the pop trio, who rose to fame in the late ’90s.Michelle wore a form-fitting, silver hand-beaded and patterned peplum Esé Azénabor Couture gown, while Kelly sported a ruffled white chiffon gown and pink high-top Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers and Tina wore a strapless green leaf mermaid gown.Michelle and Tina talked to E! News about Beyoncé’s pregnancy. Michelle said the singer was “doing great,” while Tina said her daughter was “feeling good.”

Jessica Alba‘s costume birthday party. Beyoncé remains good friends with Michelle and Rowland and has met up with them many times over the years. The three had a full Destiny’s Child reunion last month, while Bey and Kelly recently partied together at‘s costume birthday party.

