IPOB names Fayose governor of Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has bestowed Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, with the title of honorary governor of Biafra Republic.

IPOB announced this in a statement made available to PUNCH and signed by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary.

It said the honour was in recognition of his solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, and also for his display of courage at the court sitting in Abuja during Kanu’s recent arraignment.

“We also acknowledge the immense contributions of the honorary Biafran Gov. Ayodele Fayose who did what no south-east or south-south governor had the courage to do,” the statement read.

IPOB also commended Osita Chidoka and Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation ministers; Chukwuma Soludo, Pat Utomi, Ike Ekweremau, deputy senate president; Enyinnaya Abaribe and others “for their support in the release of its leaders.”

