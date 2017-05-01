Presidency Debunks Reports President Buhari is Fed Intravenously

According to Sahara reporters, three insiders told that President Buhari has difficulty eating and drinking and is being fed intravenously.

The sources allegedly said that though he seemed to be better after he came back from his medical trip, his health has deteriorated in recent times leaving him to frail to leave the presidential villa.

However, the Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, said in a tweet that,

“The story like many of its kind is untrue, as @GarShehu said on Thursday, there is no need for apprehension over President Buhari’s health.”

Unfortunately, Nigerians who reacted to Bashir’s statement on Twitter, do not believe it.

