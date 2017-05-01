Soldiers kill eight armed youths from C’River

Soldiers have killed eight armed youths said to be from Ikot Offiong, Cross River State, who attacked Ikot Ada Akpan in Oku Iboku, in the Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Ikot Offiong armed youths were said to have gone to Ikot Ada Akpan in six speedboats on Saturday, throwing hand grenades, as well as firing shots at houses.

It was gathered that some soldiers, said to be guarding the area, killed eight of the assailants. The attackers were said to have fled with corpses and the injured.

An indigene of the area, Dr Demson Ekong, told our correspondent on Sunday that nobody from Ikot Ada Akpan died in the incident.

“The soldiers intervened and prevented the mercenaries from killing us. As the assailants were throwing hand grenades and shooting into people’s houses, the soldiers intervened immediately. On Sunday, we heard that the soldiers killed eight of the assailants,” he said.

He said the attackers used Ikoneto village in Okurikang, in the Odukpani LGA of Cross River State as their operational base.

He said the marine police had started patrolling the area to curb the activities of the armed youths used to destabilise Oku Iboku.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chukwu Ikechukwu, said he was not aware of the incident.

He, however, promised to reach out to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area for information.

