Aisha Buhari Speaks On Her Husband’s Health

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has spoken about her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari’s ​health.

In a series of tweets today, she stated that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived.

“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.” Long Live Nigerians, Long

