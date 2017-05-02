Will Nigeria get out of recession in Q3 as CBN predicted?

I don’t know what indicators they are looking at. I don’t think it is justified because from all critical indicators – inflation, level of ease of doing business, and the power situation that has even compounded most of the problems – there is no sign that all is well. I don’t see the basis for that kind of optimism. I believe it is some sort of a misplaced optimism.

I think we are just playing politics with very serious matters in this country. The Central Bank of Nigeria is just sounding that level of hollow optimism without clearly indicating what has changed and what is changing. You don’t just make such a blanket statement that you will be exiting recession in the third quarter without having some kind of evidence of where we are and whether a number of factors are improving.

The onus is on the CBN and I think the inability to provide statistics is what casts doubt in the mind of people and make those kinds of pronouncement political rather than factual. The power supply has worsened. We have not even improved on our power status from what it was in the 1970s or 1980s. We are just hovering around 4,000 megawatts. Even as we speak, that is the total installed capacity; we are not even able to produce up to 3,000 megawatts and virtually every sector is forced to run on generators and buying diesel at inflated cost.

PunchNG

