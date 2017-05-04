25 Reasons why Nsima Ekere will win 2019 governorship election in A’Ibom

By Gideon Ekere

There have been much media attacks. I mean on the person of Obong Nsima Ekere. In case we’ve forgotten. He’s still the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Maybe that’s why other people feel unsafe, intimidated. They equally resort to frequent media attacks. Just to divert people’s’ attention from the main issues. Like the failure of our governor in fulfilling the industrialization promise. Inability to meet up with the expectations of the people with unnecessarily groundbreakings. Killing the spirit of togetherness. Manoeuvring the minds of its citizens, even at the detriment of their own happiness. And many others.

Call it hatred or jealousy. It will probably defines their actions. But isn’t it funny. That Nsima is enjoying their hatred so much. And even more than he ever enjoyed their love. Because theirs is temperamental. Tiring. It makes demands. But the NDDC boss still loves them. Changes his mind towards them. Evident in the award of numerous contracts across the state by the commission, which he’s in charge. Something that our state government couldn’t do. And instead of showing appreciation. They resort blackmail and hatred. It’s so obvious how they used. Sculpt. Wield. Whether hard or soft. It’s a game of interest. Not even knowing that their hatred is cradling Nsima Ekere to a fault. And that’s why these 25 reasons why Nsima Ekere will win the 2019 governorship race became a compulsory course for everyone:

1. Nsima Ekere served meritoriously as Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State between May 29, 2011 to October, Wednesday 31st October, 2012. He couldn’t have continued to be part of the fraud that bedevilled the state during the administration of Godswill Obot Akpabio. He came back in 2015 to correct the numerous mistakes, but was defrauded again by the same Akpabio through a fraudulent election. Read Punch Newspaper of Friday, 26th June, 2015.

2. Nsima Ekere cannot congratulate Udom Emmanuel because we all know that there was no election in Akwa Ibom in 2015. See The Nation newspaper of Tuesday, November 17, 2015.

3. Nsima Ekere congratulating Udom Emmanuel will automatically means that he has given his signatory to the fraud that took place in 2015, which the said winner himself could testify. Even the international community also condemned the level fraud that took place in Akwa Ibom during the 2015 general elections. See The Nation newspaper of Wednesday, July 1, 2015.

4. Nsima Ekere is not happy with the level of fraud that took place during the administration of Godswilll Akpabio, which has been transmitted to the present administration. Everyone is asking, where is the Akwa Ibom State share of the Paris Club funds? Over N14.5bn of the said fund was said to have been diverted. It’s s a shame!

5. Udom Emmanuel led government in Akwa Ibom State is the only administration in Nigeria that is not happy that its citizens have been recognized by the Federal Government. That’s the reason for numerous media attacks.

6. With the last data released by FAAC, Akwa Ibom receives the highest allocation from the Federal Government Account with over N250bn and yet two of her tertiary institutions are currently on strike for inability of the state government to pay workers’ salaries.

7. Udom Emmanuel’s administration is shouting over abandoned projects by NDDC, when projects abandoned by the state government is much more than that of NDDC. Ibom Deep Seaport with over N100bn spent without any structure. Ibom Tropicana with over N80bn spent, still uncompleted. Ibom E-Library with over N50bn spent, still uncompleted. Over N90bn spent on drainage system in Uyo when the capital city is still in the shadow of itself whenever there’s any downpour.

8. Udom Emmanuel administration is playing hide-and-seek with Akwa Ibom people. None of its yearly budgets has been made accessible to the people. Nobody knows exactly how much or what has been budgeted on each project because of insincerity of our government.

9. Kidnapping and Assassination has returned to Akwa Ibom State. Village Head and three youth leaders were killed in Ukanafun recently. Ukanafun Council Secretary, Ime Atakpa was also killed in his farm. Proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic, Chief Udom was kidnapped on his way to the church and is still in the kidnappers’ den. Three Expatriates were kidnapped in Eket. And many others.

10. Udom Emmanuel led administration is embarking on too many groundbreakings without any project on ground. If he continues like this, how will most people cope with the impending earthquakes that will visit the state as a result of the groundbreakings?

11. Udom Emmanuel led administration has collected much loans than it could repay.

12. Udom Emmanuel imported people from Lagos and Abuja and gave them political appointments, leaving behind those that suffered for him during the campaigns period.

13. Udom Emmanuel is not familiar with most faces in Akwa Ibom. That’s the reason when he sees someone, he says ‘My Man’ because he do not know their real name. If you don’t know them, you cannot solve their problems.

14. Udom Emmanuel claims his administration constructed Eket – Ibeno road, whereas ExxonMobil has come to say the truth with its N8bn contribution.

15. Udom Emmanuel’s administration is based on lies and deceit in terms of project implementation, payment of workers’ arrears, pension and salaries.

16. Udom Emmanuel’s administration is shamelessly claiming NDDC projects in Akwa Ibom State. Like the bride and road project it recently claimed in Ibiono Ibom

17. Udom Emmanuel is acting the scripts of Godswill Akpabio as governor, that’s why Akwa Ibom people are yet to experience good governance.

18. Under Udom Emmanuel, ethnicity has taken hold of Akwa Ibom State. Have we ever cared to ask why Comfort Umanah, who hails from Etim Ekpo L.G.A (Annang) was removed from AKBC as Director of News?

19. Udom Emmanuel cannot account for over N230 billion ExxonMobil annul fund.

20. Shoprite shopping complex which Udom Emmanuel boasted to have brought to Akwa Ibom as part of his industrialization drive has since left the state. The company accused state government of insincerity

21. The Coconut plantation at the proposed coconut refinery initiated by Udom Emmanuel has died off. It was alleged that Mkpat Enin elders who became furious at the state government poured incantation at the farm which led to the total disappearance of all the seedlings because no compensation has been paid by the government in respect of the land for the project.

22. Udom Emmanuel employs quark journalists and school dropouts to rain insults on Akwa Ibom elders in the name of blogging.

23. Nobody knows the exact debt profile of the state. Even as public funds are being squandered on meaningless ventures.

24. Under Udom Emmanuel, there’s serious hungry in the land. No job creation, no industry.

25. Projects are not driven by community needs under Udom Emmanuel

With all these, I think that the people of Akwa Ibom State will chose wisely in 2015 who they want to be their next governor. The era of impunity and rascality in government is soon become a thing of history.

God Bless Akwa Ibom State!

Now, Who is The Man, Nsima Ekere?

Obong Nsima Ekere born on the 29th of May, 1965 is a native of Ikot Oboroenyin,Edemaya Clan in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He is married to Mrs Ese Nsima Ekere.

Ekere started his secondary education at Regina Coeli College, Essene, Ikot Abasi, and completed same at Mary Knoll College Ogoja, Cross River State.

He had a brief stint at The Polytechnic, Calabar between 1981 and 1982.

He completed his tertiary education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he graduated with a B. Sc. Honours Degree in Estate Management, in 1986.

Ekere, a Knight of John Wesley, KJW, of the Methodist Church Nigeria is also a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (FNIVS).

He is a registered member of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, ESVRBN.

He is also a Senior Certified Valuer, International Real Estate Institute, IREI, Minnesota, USA.

He enjoys associate memberships of the Institute of Revenues, Rating and Valuation, IRRV, London.

Nsima Ekere is the founder and principal partner of Ekere and Associates, a real estate firm with offices in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo, in addition to a number of other businesses.

Nsima Ekere has more than 27 years of public and private sector experience, with 19 years spent in top management positions working cross-functionally in a variety of challenging projects across various economic sectors.

Obong Nsima Ekere presided over the Board of the Akwa Ibom Investment and Industrial Promotion Council, AKIIPOC, the state investment agency as it’s Chairman between 2007 and 2012.

He also served as Chairman, Ibom Power Company between 2008 and 2011.

Nsima thereafter served briefly as Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State between May 2011 and October 2012 before resigning on personal grounds.

His areas of expertise include construction, real estate development and property administration, power sector development, investment management and oil & gas upstream development.

He is a philanthropist who also invest so much in human development through regular award of scholarships and educational grants.

Presently, this same man, Obong Nsima Ekere is the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission ~ NDDC.

I hereby present to us a man that has become a NIGHTMARE to people known for lackluster performance in office.

As my friend and brother Ab Udofia will put it; this NIGHTMARE will end eventually when the natural performer in the person of Obong Nsima Ekere will be formally announced winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State.

