Android Phones in Nigeria with the Best Battery Life [May 2017]

In our Android Phone Guide, we rank the best Android phones for most people. We recognize that those phones, while good for most people, are not the best for all people. As a companion to the Best Android Phones, we’ve created the Best Cheap Android Phones, and now the Android Phones with the Best Battery Life. If you need a big battery to get through the day, these are the phones for you.

Note: These phones have been ranked by battery capacity, but that is not the only factor we considered for being included in the list.

1. Asus Zenfone Max

The Zenfone Max has one of the biggest batteries we’ve ever seen in a smartphone. All that battery makes for a hefty device, but it’s surprisingly thin. Just think of it like a permanent battery case. The Zenfone Max also has a 13MP camera with laser focus, 720p display, 2Gb of RAM, and the Snapdragon 410 processor.

Battery: 5000 mAh Key Features: Ridiculously large battery

Good camera

Surprisingly thin design

2. Huawei Mate 8

The Ascend Mate 8 is huge, both in physical size and battery capacity. It has a gigantic 6-inch 1080p display to go along with the 4000 mAh battery. The display is super bright and gorgeous, and the battery life is exceptional. Huawei also includes a fingerprint scanner on the back and a pretty decent 13MP camera, plus it comes with Android Marshmallow.

Battery: 4000 mAh Key Features: Big, beautiful display

Solid metal construction

Decent camera

3. Motorola DROID Turbo 2

Motorola set out to create a phone with an unbreakable display. Somehow, they were able to succeed. The DROID Turbo 2 is great for many reasons, but the nearly invincible display is the most amazing. It can take almost anything your throw at it and come out without a scratch. The great battery life and good camera make the phone even better.

Battery: 3760 mAh Key Features: Nearly invincible display

Great battery life

Good camera

4. Moto X Play a.k.a. DROID Maxx 2

A good mid-range phone isn’t hard to find these days. The Motorola DROID MAXX 2 is one of the better devices you can get for under $400. It offers stellar battery life, multiple colors to choose from, and a very solid camera. You’re not going to get the best performance, but at this price the Maxx 2 is hard to pass on.

Battery: 3630 mAh Key Features: Durable

Decent camera

Very affordable

5. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge takes the solid foundation built by the standard Galaxy S7 and improves upon it in a few important ways. Battery life is the main improvement. If you want the Galaxy S7, you should absolutely spend the extra money on the Edge model. You’ll thank yourself when you enjoy the all-day battery life.

Battery: 3600 mAh Key Features: Fast performance

Great camera

Top-notch build quality

6. Moto Z Force Droid Edition

The Moto Z Force’s 3,600mAh battery combined with top notch battery optimization means the device lasts long enough to keep you connected throughout a busy day. The device also has all the makings of a flagship, including an insane 21-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 820 chipset, and more. Those improvements over the Moto Z’s 2,600mAh battery pack makes it worth considering.

Battery: 3600mAh Key Features: Moto Mods

Great camera

Fast Performance

7. Google Pixel XL

The Pixel XL has plenty of room inside its 3,450mAh battery pack to make it onto this list, and with the optimizations Google has made to Android — both in general and in their Pixel-specific tweaks — it’s one of the most impressive devices on the market in terms of longevity. Add even more quality traits in allmost every other area and this is once to consider if you need an all day beast.

Battery: 3,450mAh Key Features Great battery life

Pure Android and Google

Great Camera

8. Nexus 6P

The Nexus 6P is Huawei’s first attempt at a Nexus device, and they knocked it out of the park. This is the first time a Nexus can truly claim the title of best Android phone. It has an excellent camera, beautiful, big display, and a charming design. If you don’t mind big phones, this is the one to get.

Battery: 3450 mAh Key Features: Great camera

Insanely fast performance

Beautiful display

9. LG G6

The battery in LG’s latest phone benefits from improved engineering prowess. LG was able to fit a bigger battery in it than its predecessors despite having a similar overall profile. That, combined with a beautiful display, solid hardware, and efficient software make it a long-lasting contender.

Battery: 3,300 mAh Key Features: Unique display ratio

Great camera

No gimmicks

10. LG V20

The V20 sports a roomy battery pack to make sure it lasts all day. It also employs neat tricks like the use of always-on display and a secondary ticker display to keep you from having to turn your phone on every time a notification comes in, something that surprisedly does wonders for battery life.

Battery: 3200 mAh Key Features: Great dual camera

Sharp display

Innovative features

HONORABLE MENTION

There are plenty of Android phones that offer great battery life. We only have so much room in our list, but there are a few extra devices you should consider. Here are five phones that just missed the top ten.

Lenovo P70 – 4000 mAh

– 4000 mAh Samsung Galaxy S6 Active – 3500 mAh

– 3500 mAh BLU Pure XL – 3500 mAh

– 3500 mAh Samsung Galaxy Note 5 – 3220 mAh

– 3220 mAh Nexus 6 – 3220 mAh

– 3220 mAh Asus Zenfone 2 – 3000 mAh

– 3000 mAh LG V10 – 3000 mAh

– 3000 mAh OnePlus 3 — 3000 mAh

— 3000 mAh Gionee M5 Marathon – 4500mAh

– 4500mAh Infinix Note 3– 3500mAh

