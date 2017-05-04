Emefiele ‘meets’ Buhari at Aso Rock

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking with state house correspondents after the meeting, Emefiele said he briefed the president on the stability in the foreign exchange market and other activities of the apex bank. a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Buhari was delighted over the stability in the forex market.

“Basically as it is expected what we normally do is from time to time to brief the President about activities about the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” he said.

“Particularly at this time as it relates to the efforts that the central bank is doing to stabilise the forex market.

“We briefed him regarding the activities so far and he was delighted to hear that the market is stabilising at the level that it is right now.

“I am saying the parallel market which currently stabilises at between N380 and N385.”

Emefiele said the increase in crude oil production and export were the major factors responsible for the stability in the forex market.

As of the time this report was filed, pictures of Buhari and Emefiele at the meeting had not been released.

Earlier in the week, Buhari held separate meetings with Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, and Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Pictures of those meeting were also not made public.

Buhari has made few public appearances in recent weeks. On Wednesday, he missed the federal executive council (FEC) meeting for the third time in a row.

