Hon Akan Okon and Hon Ephraim Inyang ”Most performing commissioners” in Udom Administration

Hon Akan Okon & Akparawa Iwaad Hon Ephraim Inyang, are being described as the two most performing Commissioners, in the Udom Administration.

In a statement made shortly after His Lordship Bishop James Oluwatoyin Bamidele, Diocesan Bishop of The African Church, Uyo Central Diocese, Akwa Ibom State paid a Courtesy Visit to the two Commissioners, he described them as being humble, respecting, God lovers and dedicated to duties, the Bishop pointed out that Governor Udom Emmanuel is a visionary leader who needs people like Hon Ephraim and Akan Okon in order to deliver the mandate of His Excellency.

The Bishop also advice the citizens to be law abiding, and support the state government in delivering her mandate, the Bishop advocate for maintenance culture on government’s infrastructure etc.

The Hon Commissioners expressed appreciation on the visit of His Lordship, the Bishop and pledged to do their best in service delivery. In company was Ven Jimmy Jimmy and Rev’d Richard Peters. The Bishop James Bamidele, presented the gift of a Holy Bible & later prayed for them and the Governor Udom’s administration and promised to do his best in praying for the success of this Government at all levels .

