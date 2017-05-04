North Korea arrests US professor

North Korea’s state media on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a US citizen who was lecturing in Pyongyang — the third American held in the country amid growing tensions with Washington.

Kim Sang-Duk, or Tony Kim, was arrested at the capital’s airport on April 22, for “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn the DPRK”, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, using the country’s official name.

Details soon.

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.