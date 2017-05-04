Three suicide bombers killed in foiled attack on military outpost

Three female suicide bombers were on Wednesday night prevented from attacking a military outpost popularly known as ‘Guantanamo’ along Muna garage, Maiduguri.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), in a statement, said security operatives killed the three teenagers.

He noted that a security officer was however injured in the attempt to intercept the attackers.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05 pm, three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as “Guantanamo” along Muna garage,” he said.

“They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”

He said the corpses of the would-be bombers have been evacuated to Borno state specialist hospital, Maiduguri.

