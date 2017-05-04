US lawmakers to vote on Obamacare Thursday

US lawmakers will vote Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare, Republican House leaders said.

“We will be voting on the health care votes tomorrow. Because we have enough votes,” Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Wednesday. “It’ll pass. It’s a good bill.”

Details soon.

