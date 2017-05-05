EFCC: 62 convictions secured in first quarter of 2016

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it secured 62 convictions in the first quarter of this year.

“At the end of the first quarter of 2017, the EFCC secured 62 convictions, with the record set to be increased before the end of the second quarter, as it intensifies efforts geared towards ridding the country of economic and financial crimes,” the document said.

“Perhaps, more significant, is the fact that the record also includes that of a former state governor, oil magnates, among others.”

Among the convicts are ex-Adamawa governor Bala Ngilari (N167, 812,500 fraud); Ontario Oil and Gas chairman Walter Wagbatsoma and managing director of the company, Ada Ugo-Ngadi (N1.9 billion subsidy fraud); Rowaye Jubril (104 years jail term for N1.05 billion oil subsidy fraud); former caretaker chairman, Ogori/ Magongo local government area of Kogi state, Gabriel Daudu (77 counts of N1.4b fraud); Hanna Abraham (14-year imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretence); Obinna Nnamdi (two-year jail term for internet fraud).

Other convicted persons are Uche Clinton and Emmanuel Okanni (N.8m BVN scam); Akintunde Abiodun (12- count charge bordering on stealing and forgery to the tune of N7, 806, 093); Frank Nwaotule (two count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N5million); Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Badadi and Rilwanu Abdullahi (possession of fake Naira notes totaling N583, 000); Olugbenga Fabunmi, (one count charge bordering on Advanced Fee Fraud); Osagie Bliss (three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining by false pretense); Jehu Kwasu (two-count charge, forgery and obtaining by false pretense about N5 million); Christopher Ngene (three count charge of fraud, N200,000); Abubakar Umar and Habu Dogo (currency counterfeiters jailed for seven years.

Magu was also quoted in the document to have said that the anti-graft commission has posted some of its operatives to Nigerian embassies.

“We are making you our ambassadors to fight corruption wherever you go, because we alone at the EFCC cannot do the job without your support. We have posted some of our operatives to these foreign missions, and we will need you to work with us,” Magu was quoted as saying.

“You should be involved in tracing and recovery of our stolen assets and facilitating the repatriation of those funds and the perpetrators.”

