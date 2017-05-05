Europa League result

Europa League semi-final first leg result on Thursday:

At Vigo, Spain

Celta Vigo (ESP) 0 Manchester United (ENG) 1 (Rashford 67)

Wednesday

At Amsterdam

Ajax (NED) 4 (Traore 25, 71, Dolberg 34, Younes 49) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Valbuena 66)

— Second legs to be played May 11

Final – at Stockholm, May 24

AFP

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.