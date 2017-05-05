Lagos lawmakers visit Olubadan, monarch invites investors

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Thursday called on investors to consider Ibadan as their new destination, saying that industrial development in Lagos State could be replicated in the city.

The Olubadan made the comment while hosting members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to his palace. The visitors were led by the Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa.

While lauding the lawmakers for the visit and the people-friendly legislations they had been making in Lagos, the monarch said that as a businessman, he had realised many years ago that population was key to business success.

He also said that while Lagos possessed the perfect environment for business to thrive, Ibadan had the ability to accommodate investors.

The monarch said, “With 11 council areas, five in the metropolis and six in the lesser city, and with a population that is perfect for business success, there is indeed sufficient room for economic development to take place in Ibadan than elsewhere.

“Lagos enjoys a rare advantage over the rest but Ibadan offers a friendly and peaceful environment that I will call on investors to explore. It has a good climate and shares border with three states. It is also the next destination immediately after Lagos State.”

In his response, Obasa expressed gratitude to the monarch for the warm reception accorded his colleagues, stating that their aim of visiting the Olubadan was to benefit from his wealth of experience as an elder and to ensure promotion of Yoruba culture and language.

