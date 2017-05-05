President Buhari may resign in the coming week as a result of bad health.

By Enobong Ukwa

Muhammadu Buhari is set to make world record by seriously considering resignation as the president of the country due to his inability to effectively pilot the affairs of the country as a result of ill Strong indications have emerged from the presidential villa that ailing Nigerian presidentis set to make world record by seriously consideringas the president of the country due to his inability to effectively pilot the affairs of the country as a result of ill health

The meeting by three former military Heads of State Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna, Niger state on Tuesday was to consider two strong burning issues before allowing President Buhari to turn in his resignation letter to the National Assembly.

The three former leaders who met in Minna under closed doors consider the former speaker of the House of Representatives and current Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and immediate past Kano State Governor and serving Senator Rabiu Musa Kwamkwaso as possible vice president to Prof Yemi Osinbajo in the event he takes over.

President Buhari had mulled the idea of resignation with the three former leaders in close confidence which necessitated the Niger state impromptu meeting.

Another strong issue discussed at the Niger meeting according to credible source was whether Prof Osinbajo will want re-election after completing the tenure of president Buhari in 2019 and the meeting resolved to meet with the vice president to seal the agreement in a written document under a witness that he will complete the remaining two years and go to pave way for the emergence of a Northern candidate by 2019.

A credible source at the Presidential Villa who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that president Buhari has made up his mind to resign and he feels fulfilled that his aspiration to rule this country again has been achieved, in addition to the anti-corruption fight and the war against Boko Haram in the North achieved under his leadership.

“He has also set record as the first Nigerian president to defeat an incumbent and would be happy to be the first president in Africa to resign voluntarily on account of ill health. Apart from the three former leaders, the Vice President, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice and the National Security Adviser are the only officers who are fully aware of the presiden’st plan to turn in his resignation.”

President Buhari returned to the country on March 10th 2017 after spending 49 days and has not been seen in public functions. Also,for three consecutive times,he has not presided over Federal Executive Council meetings where key decisions for the country are taken which is a clear indication that he is not physically fit to pilot the affairs of the country

“PMB is confident that his vice Prof Yemi Osinbajo is capable of transforming the country and continuing with the anti-corruption fight in the country, he demonstrated his ability when PMB was on vacation” the source said

President Buhari according to the source has given the three former leaders the opportunity to select a credible Northerner that will deputise Prof Osinbajo and seal a deal with him that he will only complete this term and leave .

“The assignment will be completed before May 29th,2017 when President Buhari will clock two full years in office.The letter will [then]be made public while Osinbajo will complete the remaining two years and retire” the source hinted

Tambuwal is considered for the position of vice president because of his youthful age, performance as House of Representatives Speaker and governor of Sokoto state as well as his acceptability in not only the north but across the country while Kwamkwaso who equally performed creditably well as Kano state governor is fronted by Olusegun Obasanjo

