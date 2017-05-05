Trump Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise, killing”Obama Care’

The controversial U.S health bill, popularly known as ‘Obama Care’ which sparked controversy all over the world, most especially among Africans, has now become a history, after it was swept under the carpet by the US House Of Representative on Thursday, May 5.

TM news, gathered that the Bill saw its end, after the House Speaker, Paul Ryan, withdrew it in March as it could not win the votes of the Republicans particularly, the Freedom Caucus.

As at today, the vote for the revised American Health Care Act, scored 217 to 213 votes, one above the required 216 votes to repeal its passage as no Democrats voted in favour while two Republicans abstained.

The new bill which would replace the Obama Care is now tagged ‘Trumpcare’ or ‘Ryancare’ and would be transferred to the Senate for further debates and votes.

Trump in his reaction to the stand of the House of Representatives said “ObamaCare is dead.”

Speaking shortly after the bill passed, Ryan said: “A lot of us have been waiting seven years to cast this vote.

Commenting on the nature the bill went through, Ryan appealed to colleagues to move beyond ObamaCare, which he called a ‘collapsing law’ and ‘failed experiment’”.

Citing the situation in Iowa, where the last state-wide insurer is threatening to leave, Ryan said: “This is a crisis.

“What protection is ObamaCare if there is no health care plan to purchase in your state?”.

The changes made from the ObamaCare will henceforth translate into TrumpCare, which includes repealing the individual mandate but limiting it to those who can afford it to have health insurance.

The requirement for companies with 50 or more staff to provide insurance coverage for employees has also been annulled while element allowing under-26s to stay covered on parents’ policies was retained.

Also, states can opt out of essential benefits like emergency care and cancer treatment and they can waive the guarantee.

