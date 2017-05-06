Akwa Ibom State Govt building largest Syringe factory in Africa

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has declared that the ongoing syringe factory in the state is targeted at manufacturing 400 million syringes yearly.

He has also said that for this purpose, ten indigenes of the state, who are graduates of engineering in different fields, had been sent to Vienna for training on how to produce syringe and other hospital consumables.

Recently, Governor Udom Emmanuel noted that South Africa has the biggest syringe factory in Africa, with 95 million syringes a year, but that the state government had already ordered eight production lines for its new factory and the equipment were expected to arrive in the state by the second week of May. Governor Udom Emmanuel has lamented that the setback recorded in his industrialisation programme last year was a result of forex crisis, but he is very optimistic that there would be more employment opportunities for the people of the state before the third quarter of the year “as the economy is picking up gradually.” The governor has urged stakeholders in the state to sensitise the people on the need to support government investments and desist from acts capable of driving away investors from their respective communities. This is what the syringe factory looks like today as captured by the Superior Performance Team. The factory is setting up very nicely and will be commissioned at the second anniversary.

